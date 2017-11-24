Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Norah Fatehi teams up with Hardy for new single, Naah

Popular singer Hardy Sandhu, in association with Sony Music, will launch his new single, Naah, and the video will feature former Bigg Boss contestant Norah Fatehi.

Norah said in a press statement, “Hardy is one the hottest pop stars and his music is something that I have always appreciated. I had a great time working with him on Naah, the song will surely blow your mind ”.

Hardy announced the name of his song that is scheduled to be release on November 30 . “Here you go my Backbone family. Poster for the next song releasing on 30th of November...Need your super support. Share it as much as possible and tag me. #Jaffian,” he wrote.

The album is directed by Arvindr Khaira and Jaani has penned the lyrics and B Praak has composed the music for the single.

Born on September 6, 1986, Hardy Sandhu is an Indian singer and actor of Punjabi origin. He rose to fame with the hit song Soch. He made his onscreen debut with Yaaran Da Katchup.

Hardy is also the first Punjabi singer to have a song that crossed 100 million views on YouTube. Hardy Sandhu’s popularity grew nationwide when Akshay Kumar decided to remake his song Soch for his movie Airlift.

Norah appeared in the ninth season of Bigg Boss and she made a mark, thanks to her alleged romance with the season winner Prince Narula. Prince had proposed to Norah inside the house, offering flowers and a ring just days before she was voted out of the game.

