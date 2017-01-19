Excited to see the turnout in his Delhi concert, Axwell wants to explore India

Swedish DJ, Sven Axel Christofer Hedfors or Axwell (as we mostly know him), recently visited Delhi for a concert at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and was excited to see the turnout.

The DJ, who has been in India before, wishes to explore the country more. “Coming to India is great. But it’s mostly for work. I come here, perform and I am out. I want to plan a visit where I explore the cities of India,” he says. When asked if he did see a bit of Delhi during his visit, Axwell smiles and says, “Yes. I saw traffic. Unfortunately, I didn’t have enough time to explore the city, but I did get a taste of the Delhi traffic. Boy is it too much!”

The DJ (now also functioning as a duo with Sebastian Ingrosso) further talked about his new track featuring American hip hop recording artist Kid Ink, which is titled — I Love You. He says that it was really fun making the track and he hopes the audience will love it as much.

The crowd cheered as Axwell played some of his hit tracks. (Raajesh Kashyap/HT Photo)

When asked when we see him next for a concert, he informs,”There are no plans in the immediate future. But, we are looking for exploring opportunities with various artists. I will definitely love to play again for the Indian audience, it is always a great experience.”