Fans rejoice! Adele to perform at 2017 Grammy Awards

Singer Adele is set to perform at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. The Skyfall hitmaker will perform a song from her third album 25, which broke first-week sales records in multiple countries including the US and the UK, reported AceShowbiz.

Nominated for five Grammys this year, the 28-year-old songstress is up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for 25.

She is also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for Hello.

Last year, a musical mishap interrupted the singer’s Grammys performance as her microphone repeatedly hit the strings of the on-stage piano.

The singer will join John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban as performers for this year’s ceremony.

James Corden will host the star-studded affair that will take place at Staples Center, here on February 12.