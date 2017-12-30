From Shape Of You to Hawayein, Indian musicians pick their top five tunes of 2017

Apart from the trend of rehashing old classics for new films, 2017 saw a number of hit compositions too. However, when we asked Indian musicians for their choice of top songs released this year, they mostly picked English songs. Here’s a look at their top picks:

Raghu Dixit

Raghu Dixit loved the song That moon Song by Gregory Alan Isakov

1. That Moon Song: Gregory Alan Isakov

2. Bring Me My Queen: Abigail Washburn

3. This Is Gospel: Panic! At The Disco

4. The May Queen: Robert Plant

5. Faith: Foi

Ehsaan Noorani

Music composer-guitarist Ehsaan Noorani loved listening to Dusk Till Dawn by Zayn Malik and Sia.

1.Dusk Till dawn: Zayn Malik featuringSia

2.Fort Knox: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

3.The May Queen: Robert Plant

4.Savera: Anusha Mani

5.Higher Ground: Odesza, featuring Naomi Wild

Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa loved listening to Saah Mere by Ankit Saainaj

1.Saah Mere: Ankit Saainaj

2.Badrinath ki Dulhania title track: Tanishk Bagchi

3.Make You Love: The Chainsmokers, featuring Justin Bieber

4. Shape Of You: Ed Sheeran

5. Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho): Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Tanishk Bagchi

1.Feels: Kiiara

2. No Type: Rae Sremmurd

3. Merci: Stromae

4.Congratulations: Post Malone

5.Cold (R3hab mix): Maroon 5

Amaal Mallik

Music composer Amaal Mallik chose Charlie Puth’s Attention as his favourite song this year.

1.Attention : Charlie Puth

2.Shape Of You: Ed Sheeran

3.It Ain’t Me: Kygo & Selena Gomez

4.Feels: Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean

5.New Rules: Dua Lipa

Kailash Kher

Singer Kailash Kher chose The Baahubali track as the best song this year.

1. Saahore Baahubali (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion): Daler Mehndi, MM Keeravani, Mounima

2. Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai): Atif Aslam

3. Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar): Meghna Mishra

4. Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal): Arijit Singh

5. Tere Mere (Chef): Armaan Malik

