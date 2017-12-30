From Shape Of You to Hawayein, Indian musicians pick their top five tunes of 2017
We asked Indian musicians to choose their five favourite songs across genres that made the maximum noise in 2017. Here’s the low-down on what ruled their playlists.music Updated: Dec 30, 2017 18:50 IST
Apart from the trend of rehashing old classics for new films, 2017 saw a number of hit compositions too. However, when we asked Indian musicians for their choice of top songs released this year, they mostly picked English songs. Here’s a look at their top picks:
Raghu Dixit
1. That Moon Song: Gregory Alan Isakov
2. Bring Me My Queen: Abigail Washburn
3. This Is Gospel: Panic! At The Disco
4. The May Queen: Robert Plant
5. Faith: Foi
Ehsaan Noorani
1.Dusk Till dawn: Zayn Malik featuringSia
2.Fort Knox: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
3.The May Queen: Robert Plant
4.Savera: Anusha Mani
5.Higher Ground: Odesza, featuring Naomi Wild
Guru Randhawa
1.Saah Mere: Ankit Saainaj
2.Badrinath ki Dulhania title track: Tanishk Bagchi
3.Make You Love: The Chainsmokers, featuring Justin Bieber
4. Shape Of You: Ed Sheeran
5. Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho): Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Tanishk Bagchi
1.Feels: Kiiara
2. No Type: Rae Sremmurd
3. Merci: Stromae
4.Congratulations: Post Malone
5.Cold (R3hab mix): Maroon 5
Amaal Mallik
1.Attention : Charlie Puth
2.Shape Of You: Ed Sheeran
3.It Ain’t Me: Kygo & Selena Gomez
4.Feels: Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
5.New Rules: Dua Lipa
Kailash Kher
1. Saahore Baahubali (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion): Daler Mehndi, MM Keeravani, Mounima
2. Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai): Atif Aslam
3. Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar): Meghna Mishra
4. Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal): Arijit Singh
5. Tere Mere (Chef): Armaan Malik
Follow @htshowbiz for more