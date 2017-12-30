 From Shape Of You to Hawayein, Indian musicians pick their top five tunes of 2017 | music | Hindustan Times
From Shape Of You to Hawayein, Indian musicians pick their top five tunes of 2017

We asked Indian musicians to choose their five favourite songs across genres that made the maximum noise in 2017. Here’s the low-down on what ruled their playlists.

music Updated: Dec 30, 2017 18:50 IST
Samarth Goyal
We asked Indian musicians for the top five songs which they couldn’t stop listening to in 2017.
Apart from the trend of rehashing old classics for new films, 2017 saw a number of hit compositions too. However, when we asked Indian musicians for their choice of top songs released this year, they mostly picked English songs. Here’s a look at their top picks:

Raghu Dixit

Raghu Dixit loved the song That moon Song by Gregory Alan Isakov

1. That Moon Song: Gregory Alan Isakov

2. Bring Me My Queen: Abigail Washburn

3. This Is Gospel: Panic! At The Disco

4. The May Queen: Robert Plant

5. Faith: Foi

Ehsaan Noorani

Music composer-guitarist Ehsaan Noorani loved listening to Dusk Till Dawn by Zayn Malik and Sia.

1.Dusk Till dawn: Zayn Malik featuringSia

2.Fort Knox: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

3.The May Queen: Robert Plant

4.Savera: Anusha Mani

5.Higher Ground: Odesza, featuring Naomi Wild

Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa loved listening to Saah Mere by Ankit Saainaj

1.Saah Mere: Ankit Saainaj

2.Badrinath ki Dulhania title track: Tanishk Bagchi

3.Make You Love: The Chainsmokers, featuring Justin Bieber

4. Shape Of You: Ed Sheeran

5. Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho): Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Tanishk Bagchi

1.Feels: Kiiara

2. No Type: Rae Sremmurd

3. Merci: Stromae

4.Congratulations: Post Malone

5.Cold (R3hab mix): Maroon 5

Amaal Mallik

Music composer Amaal Mallik chose Charlie Puth’s Attention as his favourite song this year.

1.Attention : Charlie Puth

2.Shape Of You: Ed Sheeran

3.It Ain’t Me: Kygo & Selena Gomez

4.Feels: Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean

5.New Rules: Dua Lipa

Kailash Kher

Singer Kailash Kher chose The Baahubali track as the best song this year.

1. Saahore Baahubali (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion): Daler Mehndi, MM Keeravani, Mounima

2. Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai): Atif Aslam

3. Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar): Meghna Mishra

4. Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal): Arijit Singh

5. Tere Mere (Chef): Armaan Malik

