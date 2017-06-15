Gaurav Raina of Midival Punditz isn’t a fan of easily available music on Internet

Gaurav Raina, one half of the popular group Midival Punditz, isn’t a big fan of promoting music on the internet. “I personally don’t like it too much, because I feel it has reduced the value of music, and made it very easily and readily consumable, giving it a limited shelf-life,” he says.

The Delhi-based musician recommends that listeners “navigate through noise” on the internet to get the best music on the internet. “That being said, I think it’s also a plus point that music is more accessible—the gap between the music and the listeners has considerably reduced. And it isn’t difficult to streamline between levels of talent in the sea of digital music available to us. Navigating through this noise is something I’d recommend to all,” says Gaurav who recently released his single, Dream, as a solo artist, Grain.

Gaurav asserts that his solo projects do not affect Midivial Punditz or his partner on the project, Tapan Raj. “He [Tapan] has always been very supportive of my solo career, as it is completely different from Midival Punditz and helps me relieve my artistic expressions in a completely different sphere,” adds Gaurav.

Powerful visuals are an important ingredient for Gaurav and it’s important for the musician to have powerful visuals along with a song . “The marriage of music and visuals is an age old one, these pieces of art are not only collaborations, but also vehicles that help deliver a powerful kick into the listeners’ gut and mind. I believe all music can tell a story. These stories become a large part of one’s musical identity,” concludes Gaurav.

Follow @htshowbiz for you