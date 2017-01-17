Generally, people promote talent from their families only: Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher is one of the few popular singers today who are known for their own albums, besides their work in Bollywood. The ‘Teri deewani’ singer recently came forward to support two new bands, SurFira and Indie Routes. The singer says he has been supporting new bands and artistes to help rejuvenate India’s music industry. “I have been working for 10 years [as a musician], and I’ve found that our country has many musicians who have been learning Indian classical for 15-20 years. I wanted to nurture these talented youngsters. If we are able to bring at least 15-20 talented singers to the forefront, then maybe we’ll be able to save our music industry, which is in a sad state right now,” he says.

Kailash Kher along with the members of the band Indie Routes. (Prodip Guha/HT Photo)

Platform for musicians

Kailash also feels that the music being promoted under the “Indian music” moniker is “shallow”. “Many good singers are unable to get a platform to showcase their talent, because they are either unable to find the limelight, or sub-standard music is being marketed more. Sadly, we don’t have an organised placement system for musicians. There is nothing that can empower musicians except Bollywood, which is too spread out,” he says.

Act of generosity

Kailash says he wants to help promote new artistes because he feels it’s for a good reason. “In India, people want someone else to take the first step. Only then do we support them. In this case, I wanted to take that first step. I feel good when I do something good, and there is no limit to goodness. Yes, it might be the first time a singer is promoting other singers. Generally, people promote talent from their families only,” he says. Speaking about the bands he is supporting, the singer says, “They are a bunch of talented musicians, and have already launched their albums digitally. The lead singer of SurFira is Sreekant [Krishnamurthy], and for Indie Routes, it’s Abhas Joshi and Shreyas Joshi. And I’ll always promote good talent.”

Kailash Kher along with the members of the band SurFira. (HT Photo)

A self-made man

But did Kailash also have someone helping him out during his early days as a musician? “I never asked for a break from anyone. I did not come to Mumbai to go to music directors [and ask them] to make me a playback singer. I came to the city with my own album and with my own compositions. So, I was only looking for musicians who would work with me in the model I had. God made the path for me, and provided me with opportunities,” says the singer.