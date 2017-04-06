Guru Randhawa’s message for Delhiites: You guys are mind-blowing!

Add Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s name to the long list of celebs who are in love with Delhi. For Randhawa, the Capital is like his “second home”. His fond memories get refreshed each time he’s here for leisure or work.

Born in Noorpur, a village in Punjab, the Suit hitmaker says: “My association with Delhi goes way back... After finishing High School in Punjab, I moved here to chase my passion and obsession for music.” Good for Randhawa, as it’s his music that keeps getting him back to Delhi every now and then. The 21-year-old performer made college-goers groove to his songs at Manjari, the fest of Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College, and before that, at Connections 2017 — the alumni meet of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

The 21-year-old — who is a sought-after name at college fests — says it’s always fun to perform for Delhi’s energetic audience. “Delhiites are mind-blowing. Their enthusiasm and fervour pumps me up to give my best shot. They value my music. This is the city I always look forward to when it comes to gigs,” he says.

But what when things are not all rosy? Does negative feedback bother him? “I don’t care about that because I believe in my fans and the love they shower on me. I know my worth and I have full faith in my talent,” says Randhawa.

Back to discussing all things Delhi, the singer shares that he loves Dilli ka khaana. “Especially dal makhani and Thai curry,” he says. Anything he dislikes about the city? “Delhi’s traffic!” Of course. “I have a lot of friends here and I love spending time with them, but Delhi’s endless traffic jams make it very difficult to manage the plans,” Randhawa concludes.