Guru Randhawa: Vidya Balan has taken Ban Ja Rani to the next level with her acting

Singer Guru Randhawa is the new big sensation in the film industry. His last three singles — Suit Suit ( Hindi Medium), Lagdi Hai Thai (Simran), and Ban Ja Meri Rani (Tumhari Sulu) — have been chartbusters. The 26-year-old feels Bollywood has helped him reach out to a bigger audience.

“Singing for Bollywood films has an altogether different approach as the industry has a wider reach. It has helped me reach parts of India which I didn’t know existed. Yes, it definitely helps (in expanding the fanbase),” says the singer.

“The response for Hindi Medium and Simran has been really good. Vidya Balan’s acting has taken my recent song Ban Ja Rani to the next level. Everyone is enjoying it and listening to it on loop. I consider myself blessed,” he adds.

However, despite Bollywood helping him expand his reach in the country, Randhawa believes musicians don’t need to be a part of Bollywood to have a fanbase. “You don’t necessarily need Bollywood for wider acclaim. I started singing and writing songs since childhood, and later started releasing my independent music. It is because of my independent music that I have got the chance to be in Bollywood. Most of my songs had 100 million plus views, millions of downloads on websites and so on, but like I said, Bollywood adds to it,” says Guru.

He will be releasing another independent single, Lahore, in the first week of December. While the singer has offered “no comment” on whether the song’s title might raise eyebrows, Randhawa maintains that the song is not about the city in Pakistan.

“The new song is about a girl, who I have referred to as being from different places.... comparing Lahore’s beauty , Mumbai’s moves, London’s weather, and so on. It is basically describing a girl’s beauty with different places of the world,” he clarifies.

“There is no particular inspiration behind it. We were travelling in the car when the beat and lyrics came to my mind. Honestly, it took around 15 minutes to record the song,” he says.

