Gwen Stefani’s ex-hairstylist sues her for $25 mn over Spark the Fire credit

Gwen Stefani’s former hairstylist Richard Morrill is reportedly suing the singer after claiming that he did not get credit for a part of the lyrics to her 2014 song Spark the Fire.

According to E! Online, Morrill is suing the 47-year-old singer for $25 million dollars, claiming she stole his lyrics for the pop hit she collaborated on with Pharrell Williams. Morrill is also suing her producer for not “supervising Stefani” in the writing process.

In the documents, the former ‘L.A.P.D.’ member claims he gave Stefani a copy of his song Who’s Got My Lightah in 1998 after she heard it on the sound system while he was styling her hair. He helped write and record the song for his band at the time and says she copied the chorus for the 2014 hit, changing Who’s got my lightah, into Who got the lighter? Let’s spark the fire.”

Morrill also claims that the rhythm, melody, and background music during the chorus of Spark the Fire is almost identical to the chorus of Who’s Got My Lighter, and they are sung in the same key.