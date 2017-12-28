Hawa Hawa to Oonchi Hai Building, 2017 was all about using old songs with a new flavour

2017 was all about cashing in on the popularity of old hit songs. Not only do these hit songs guarantee a better reception of the film’s music, but also help in pulling more crowds to theatres who were already in love with the original version.

Here are the songs from this year which prove that:

Laila Main Laila

This Kalyanji-Anandji- Asha Bhonsle classic filmed on Zeenat Aman was recreated by Ram Sampath for Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Sunny Leone was the new ‘Laila’. The singer of the new version, Pawni Pandey had said in an interview to pinkvilla, “I was a little nervous and skeptical but I saw the original video a lot of times to get the knack of it, to understand the nuances that Kanchanji put in the song. I also watched a lot of Sunny’s videos to understand her gestures and body movements so that I could sing accordingly because in the original song Zeenatji had a lot of innocent and longing.”

Humma Humma

Music maestro AR Rahman himself recreated the song, which was used in 1995’s Bombay, for OK Jaanu, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles. Composer Tanishk Bagchi, who revived the song, told us in an earlier interview, “If there’s a requirement for such a song in the film, then why not do it? But it should be done with good intentions.”

Dil Kya Kare

This Julie classic, composed by Rajesh Roshan, was given a modern touch in Jubin Nautiyal’s voice by Rajesh himself in Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. Rajesh had said, “This song is very close to my heart and I was curious to see how Hrithik will look in this version. The soul of the song is maintained and that has to be credited to Jubin’s moving vocals, he understands my music language very well and that is reflected in this song and all the songs from the Kaabil album. I hope people love this song as much as we do”

Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast

Filmed on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, one of the biggest songs of the 90s was used by Abbas-Mustan for the former’s son’s debut film Machine.

Ishq Tera Tadpaave

A party starter, this song by Sukhbir was a rage in the 90s and is a still a must-play at every party. The makers of Irrfan’s Hindi Medium cashed in on the popularity of this song by using it in their film. Sukhbir had told us, “The tune of the chorus ‘O ho ho ho’ is such that it still makes people groove. In fact, every time I sing the song, I just turn the mic towards the audience when the chorus is required to be sung, and they are more than happy to sing it.”

Hawa Hawa

This song in Mika Singh and Prakriti Kakkar’s vocals is a reprised version of Hawa Hawa E Hawa by Pakistani pop singer, Hasan Jahangir. The original was also used in a 2012 film, Chaalis Chaurasi. At the trailer launch, Arjun Kapoor justified the remaking of the song. “We have obviously chosen the song according to the situation,” the actor said. “It’s a song we have all grown up dancing to; enjoying ourselves. It’s a celebration song.”

Kudiyaan Shehar Diyan

This Daler Mehndi classic was used in the 1999 Sunny Deol-Juhi Chawla starrer Arjun Pandit. Shreyas Talpde, who turned director with Poster Boys, used it in his film.

Kawan Kawan

The song, which was originally sung by Sukhwinder Singh for the film Monsoon Wedding (2001) was recreated in the film Lucknow Central. It was sung by Divya Kumar.

Old and new stills from Oonchi Hai Building

Stills from Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12

Oonchi Hai Building and Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12

Not just the songs, even the film was an exact remake of the 1997 film Judwaa starring Salman Khan. The newer version filmed on Varun Dhawan were received equally well as the classics.

Neend Churayi Meri

Ajay Devgn starred in both the original and the remake of this song. The former was a part of the film Ishq in 1995, while the latter was recreated for Golmaal Again. But Anu malik was reportedly unhappy with his nephew, composer Amaal Malik, and had said, “If you want to give a twist to a song, I have no problem, but don’t forget to mention the original composer’s name.” Amaal had replied, and told DNA, “... We even wanted him to sing the remix. It would have been nice nostalgic touch. But he wouldn’t entertain my calls. So I gave up.”

Hawa Hawai

The evergreen melody and the superb dancing by Sridevi had left everyone memerised in Mr. India (1987). Vidya Balan tried to match up to Sridevi when the song was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for Tumhari Sulu.Suresh Triveni, director of the film had said, “I am elated to have such a cult number in the film. It plays a key role in the film and is not just a remix for the end credits. Our intention is to pay a true tribute to the original and revive it in its full glory. I am looking forward to the flower power team of Vidya and Neha (Dhupia) to break a leg.”



Tamma Tamma

Tanishk Bagchi, the composer who had recreated this song from the 1990 hit Thanedaar, had told us, “Whenever I work on such a track, I always use new sounds and groove. For Tamma Tamma, I used some rap by Badshah.” Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt replaced Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in the new song.

