‘He can give Kailash Kher a run for money’: Baloch boy’s Teri Deewani rendition impresses Internet

A Google search for covers of Kailash Kher’s song Teri Deewani generates thousands of results. But very few have been able to match the vigor and tension of Kher’s voice.

But this powerful rendition of the sufi hit has found a fan in Kher himself.

In the 2-minute 20-second clip, Shoaib Ahmed Bugti from Panjgur, a district in the west Balochistan province of Pakistan, matches the earthiness of Kher’s voice.

Must watch&listen: A talented Baloch boy singing IndianSinger @Kailashkher's song,Can Indian singing shows let such talented Baloch to sing? pic.twitter.com/lC1zPhpjF8 — Banuk Zarina Baloch (@Zarina_Baloch) August 28, 2017

Though the video was recorded back in 2013, it has been shared by hundreds, including Kailash Kher. While some hoped Kher would see this video and take him under his wing, others encouraged him to participate in Indian singing competitions .

Why not. Send recorded video to primer TV channels with request. @ZeeTV @startupindia etc. — VijayS (@vikiran007) August 28, 2017