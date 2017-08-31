 ‘He can give Kailash Kher a run for money’: Baloch boy’s Teri Deewani rendition impresses Internet | music | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 31, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

‘He can give Kailash Kher a run for money’: Baloch boy’s Teri Deewani rendition impresses Internet

Balochistan-based Shoaib Ahmed Bugti’s rendition of Teri Deewani has found a fan in Kailash Kher.

music Updated: Aug 31, 2017 18:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Shoaib Ahmed Bugti’s rendition of Teri Deewani has found a fan in Kailash Kher.
Shoaib Ahmed Bugti’s rendition of Teri Deewani has found a fan in Kailash Kher.

A Google search for covers of Kailash Kher’s song Teri Deewani generates thousands of results. But very few have been able to match the vigor and tension of Kher’s voice.

But this powerful rendition of the sufi hit has found a fan in Kher himself.

In the 2-minute 20-second clip, Shoaib Ahmed Bugti from Panjgur, a district in the west Balochistan province of Pakistan, matches the earthiness of Kher’s voice.

Though the video was recorded back in 2013, it has been shared by hundreds, including Kailash Kher. While some hoped Kher would see this video and take him under his wing, others encouraged him to participate in Indian singing competitions .

more from music
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you