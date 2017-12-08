From Kangana’s Aap ki Adalat to Mehendi designs tutorial: Here are top 10 YouTube videos that went viral in India

Kangana Ranaut’s Aap Ki Adalat, 1000-plus Mehendi designs tutorial, Zakir Khan’s comedy -- these are some of the most-viewed YouTube videos that trended in India this year.

As 2017 comes to an end, video-browsing website YouTube has come out with the playlist of the top 10 videos that became a sensational hit in India this year.

BB Ki Vines’s group study, performed by Indian comedian Bhuvan Bam is leading the list with 19 million views. With over 5 million subscribers, BB Ki Vines is one of the most subscribed channels on YouTube.

The runners up is a dance performance on the catchy Malyalam song Jimikki Kammal from the movie Velipadinte Pusthakam. The video, featuring students and staff members of Kerala’s Indian School of Commerce, notched a whopping 19 million views.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut too attracted attention after her public spar with Hrithik Roshan over “silly exes”. Her one-on-one conversation with journalist Rajat Sharma on his show Aap Ki Adalat was circulated widely and garnered 9.8 million views on YouTube.

Another unlikely entry was a tutorital on mehendi designs and rangoli making, whick also made it to the top 10 list of viral videos.

Here is the full list. Check them out.

1. BB Ki Vines- | Group Study |

2. Jimikki Kammal - Dance Perfomance by Indian School of Commerce

3. ED SHEERAN - Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography

4. MAKE JOKE OF - CHACHA KE PATAKE

5. That Dumb Friend In Every Group - Amit Bhadana

6. Unique Rangoli Design using Chalni

7. Kangana Ranaut in Aap Ki Adalat (Full Interview)

8. Cheez Badi DANCE COVER | Machine | Mustafa & Kiara Advani | @JeyaRaveendran Choreography

9. Step by Step Latest Mehndi Design For Hand 2017 # 1000+

10. Zakir Khan - Life Mein Chahiye Izzat!