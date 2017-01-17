Humma Humma singer Jubin Nautiyal feels the internet has killed the album scene

Singer Jubin Nautiyal laments the decline of the pop music industry of the ‘90s and believes that internet is the reason why music albums don’t work anymore.

“Internet has killed the album scene. Earlier in the ‘90s, we used to receive news that a Daler Mehendi, or a Sonu Nigam or a Shaan has come out with an album. We used to save our money to buy cassettes or CDs. I used to listen to so many albums. But frankly, ever since the internet has come, now no one buys the album. They will go on the internet, download the song, and that’s the end of it. That’s why you see so many musicians releasing singles instead of albums now,” he says.

Jubin, who has sung Bollywood songs such as Bandeyaa (Jazbaa, 2016), Tere Liye (Fitoor, 2016) and most recently The Humma Humma song featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor is planning to release independent music.

Despite being an old school musician, the 27-year-old is planning to release the song Haaye Dil, in Feburary.

“I am a big fan of music albums.That’s how I have been brought up. But, as of now I would like to release a single first. Right now I need an audience for my music. So after I release a single I can see what kind of reaction I get. And only then will I start working on an album,” he says.