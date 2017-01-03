I owe LSR college for making me the singer I am today: Shibani Kashyap

My creativity is at its best in Delhi,” says singer Shibani Kashyap. Be it the vibrant festivals or the rich heritage

–– she loves it all. For her, Delhi is a strong source of inspiration.

“I started my career here. Delhi is a great place for artists to grow. It’s so culturally alive and rich. Growing up here has been wonderful as I have always been surrounded by musicians and artists. The heritage of the city brings the heritage of the country forth. There is no race and stress,” she says.

She owes Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) for making her the singer, artist, and ballet dancer that she is today. “ LSR promoted art and culture. In my second year, I participated in a musical, where I underwent six months of Opera-level training.”

Though now based in Mumbai, she comes to the Capital often to perform. “Everyone used to be surprised in my early days that I lived here. When my first Bollywood song was released, Sajna Aa Bhi Jaa ((Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II, 2003), I got a call from Himesh Reshammiya. He said, “Despite living in Delhi, you have given such a hit number.” I missed out on a lot of Bollywood opportunities, but that loss also was a gain for me. I discovered myself as a musician here.”

The singer urged everyone to go cashless during her recent visit to Gurgaon for the Digi Dhan Mela, organised by Haryana State government at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium. She spoke about the importance of going cashless in times of demonetisation. Along with wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, she demonstrated how to buy basic food items through the Aadhaar card.

Speaking about the government initiative, Shibani, says, “India strives toward going digital. And I was there to show support to the cashless drive. Since the urban folks know about going digital, the drive was particularly addressed to the rural people who need to be educated on this. The best thing was their accounts were opened too. More than 1000 accounts were opened by the Government of Haryana. Getting them introduced to something like this is very important. It was very informative and educational. It made them feel like it’s not very tedious as it seems. Now they know that their Aadhar card can enable money transactions.”

WATCH @shibanikashyap on the advantages of using #digitalpayments at Day 2 #digidhanmela at Gurugram. Stay tuned for updates on Day 3 today! pic.twitter.com/ycucBisRxE — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) December 27, 2016

The process will happen gradually, as many people are still unaware of the technology. “My only concern, is not just the rural people, but most people don’t how to make these kind of transactions, or they don’t have smart phones. Even if they do, they don’t know how to use Paytm. While most have adapted, others are still a little inept with this. Firstly the learning has to come in.It’ll take some time to settle in. Also our 3G networks need to improve if we have to do such transactions and download apps that enable us to do so,” she says.