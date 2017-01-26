I was speechless: Kailash Kher on winning Padma Shri

Singer Kailash Kher who was honoured with the Padma Shri award on the 68th Republic Day, says winning the prestigious award in a culturally diverse country like India is great.

“Our country is full of learned people and to get such an award is a matter of great respect. I have lived my life through a lot of hardships, surprises and miracles. I consider this award a part of those miracles,” says Kher, who has given hit tracks such as Allah Ke Bande, Saiyan, Rang Deeni and Chand Sifarish.

Kher says he was surprised when he got a call from the home ministry informing him about the honour. “For the last two to three years, my name has been doing the rounds, but main sochta tha itne bade desh mein aisa award milna asaan nahi hota. When I got the call, I was speechless. They asked me if I was still on the line,” says the singer.

The 43-year-old however feels that with the award, his responsibility has increased. “Awards don’t reduce the struggle in your life and especially with this honour, a lot of responsibility has come on me. Earlier I could afford to go wrong but now I cannot do that with my work. I know that now people will look up to me even more. Rewards like these are a manifestation of your karma,” he says.

Kher feels that it is important to value India’s culture and heritage more than anything else in order to give one’s best. “Our country’s true strength lies in its spiritual and cultural strength. It is very important to believe in it and only then can you give your everything to your nation. Nothing is more important to me than India’s culture. Ye mera gurumantra hai (This is my mantra in life). I just want to take my nation forward with my work,” he says.