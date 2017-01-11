Ileana D’Cruz shoots music video with Atif Aslam; BJP condemns T-Series

At a time when Bollywood has agreed to ban Pakistani artists in India, Bollywood actor Illeana D’Cruz is working in a music video alongside Pakistani singer, Atif Aslam. The new music video, Pehli Dafaa, which has been produced by an Indian music label, shows Ileana with Atif in a foreign location.

Besides Atif, the video-director and composer Shiraz Uppal and the lyricist Shakeel Sohail are also from across the border.The video has apparently not gone down well with the Bharatiya Janta Party.

A still from the music video starring Atif and Ileana.

The ban on Pakistani artists was demanded by Raj Thackeray-led political outfit, MNS, after cross-border firings in Uri last year.

Meanwhile, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who stars in Shah Rukh Khan’s next, will promote the film through video conference from Pakistan. Earlier, SRK had said she would not be part of the promotions, after MNS threatened to ban the film in Maharashtra.