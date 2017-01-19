Indian-American DJ Ravidrums to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration

Ravi Jakhotia, an Indian-American DJ, is set to perform at US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, January 20.

Known by his stage name DJ Ravidrums, he considers this a ‘unique opportunity’ to bring visibility to others like him. “With so much attention on bickering and hate, my goal is to spread peace and love through music. My father came to America with eight dollars,a one way ticket and no shoes. He came for the pursuit of the American dream,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “My father and son will be standing next to me on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial while I perform for the American people,” he added.

The event, where Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, will see performances from artists like Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, 3 Doors Down, The Piano Guys and Frontmen of Country.

DJ Ravidrums’ website says he has performed at Academy Awards, for Oprah and also in the Playboy Mansion and worked with Britney Spears, Will.I.Am, LIL Jon, Pitbull and Slash.

Follow @htshowbiz for more