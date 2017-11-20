Inside Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai concert: New pics and videos will make you feel as if you were there
Singer Ed Sheeran performed before a packed Mumbai crowd on Sunday and fans took to their social media accounts to post pictures and videos from the event.music Updated: Nov 20, 2017 10:46 IST
Singer Ed Sheeran performed before a packed Mumbai crowd on Sunday - in a kurta, no less.
“It is such a pleasure to be back in India!” announced Sheeran, and won over the already enthralled audience.
In the almost two-hour-long concert, Sheeran performed tracks from the Divide album, including Perfect, Nancy Mulligan, Galway Girl, Castle on the Hill, and Eraser, and after much awaiting gave his fans the most awaited song Shape of You.
The packed audience captured the show on their phones and posted pictures and videos on social media. We’ve selected the best of the lot for you. Check them out.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Loving can hurt, loving can hurt sometimes But it's the only thing that I know When it gets hard, you know it can get hard sometimes It is the only thing that makes us feel alive We keep this love in a photograph We made these memories for ourselves Where our eyes are never closing Hearts are never broken And time's forever frozen still So you can keep me Inside the pocket of your ripped jeans Holding me closer 'til our eyes meet You won't ever be alone, wait for me to come home Loving can heal, loving can mend your soul And it's the only thing that I know, know I swear it will get easier, Remember that with every piece of you Hm, and it's the only thing we take with us when we die Hm, we keep this love in this photograph We made these memories for ourselves Where our eyes are never closing Hearts were never broken And time's forever frozen still So you can keep me Inside the pocket of your ripped jeans Holding me closer 'til our eyes meet You won't ever be alone And if you hurt me That's okay baby, only words bleed Inside these pages you just hold me And I won't ever let you go Wait for me to come home Wait for me to come home Wait for me to come home Wait for me to come home You can fit me Inside the necklace you got when you were sixteen Next to your heartbeat where I should be Keep it deep within your soul And if you hurt me Well, that's okay baby, only words bleed Inside these pages you just hold me And I won't ever let you go When I'm away, I will remember how you kissed me Under the lamppost back on Sixth street Hearing you whisper through the phone, "Wait for me to come home." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ @teddysphotos #EdSheeran #AskMore #TeamPixel #Pixel2 📲 @jashodamadhavji 🎸🎤🎶🎹💃🕺🏻 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #livemusic #stagephotography #rocknroll #concertphoto #newmusic #livephotography #musiclife #rockphotography #concertphotography #musicphotography #musicphoto #livemusicphotography #concertjunkie #concertphotographer #bandphotographer #musicphotographer #concertphotos #bestband #livemusicphotographer #gigphotography #liveconcertphotography
Follow @htshowbiz for more