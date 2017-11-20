Inside Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai concert: New pics and videos will make you feel as if you were there

Singer Ed Sheeran performed before a packed Mumbai crowd on Sunday - in a kurta, no less.

“It is such a pleasure to be back in India!” announced Sheeran, and won over the already enthralled audience.

In the almost two-hour-long concert, Sheeran performed tracks from the Divide album, including Perfect, Nancy Mulligan, Galway Girl, Castle on the Hill, and Eraser, and after much awaiting gave his fans the most awaited song Shape of You.

The packed audience captured the show on their phones and posted pictures and videos on social media. We’ve selected the best of the lot for you. Check them out.

For you Raphael , for the hundreds of times we listened to this beautiful song on the way to school ❤️ #edsheeran #edsheeranmumbai A post shared by @andreestreeter on Nov 19, 2017 at 7:51pm PST

Now that was totally worth 7 hours in the car...Ed Sheeran you beauty! #edsheeran #mumbai #roadtrip #concert #onemanband #amazing #crazyfriends A post shared by Janice Henry (@janicemortlock) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

About last night.. What an experience to watch him sing live.. #EdSheeran you were just super brilliant.. What energy you have.. #EdSheeranLive #ConcertVibes #JioGarden #MumbaiTour #Divide A post shared by Swarnima Sharma (@swarnima) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:14pm PST

#edsheeran @vakulsharad @advtushar A post shared by Shuchi Jain (@jain_shuchi) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:49pm PST

#ateam #edsheeran #dividetour➗ #litnight A post shared by Varun Thakar (@varun_thakar) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

Ed Sheeran aa gaya! #instagram #photooftheday #potd #edsheeran #edsheeranliveinmumbai #shapeofyou A post shared by Vaibhav Talwar (@vaibhav.talwar) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:27am PST

