Is Justin Bieber really coming to India?

A few days ago India woke up to the news of Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber coming to India to perform for the first time. But insiders suggest that the reported nightlong show, that was supposed to take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai in May, might not even happen.

“We have been in touch with Bieber’s team for a long time now. But nothing got finalised,” says the source, who is closely involved in negotiating the details of the concert.

Speaking about why the concert may not take place, the insider adds, “Justin Bieber’s performance price is 1.5 million dollars and upwards per city, which is a sum that the organisers are not willing to pay. We are disappointed that the deal couldn’t come through. Bieber’s fans in India have been waiting for his concert for a long time and we are sorry that they may be disappointed again,” the source adds, not wanting to be named.

Bieber’s official website, too, makes no mention of the concert, despite listing dates up till September 2017.