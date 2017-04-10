Israeli singer Rotem Sivan wants to see Zakir Hussain play live

Rotem Sivan is known for Jazz music in New York — a place where he is based. Although it was work that brought the Israeli musician to India, he said he’d love to be back as a tourist. Sivan felt a connect with Indian music, and enjoyed the country’s energetic vibes.

“This is my first trip to India,” said Sivan, who recently performed at two gigs in Delhi. He added: “I didn’t have a lot of time to travel since I was either teaching (conducting workshops) or performing. But if given a chance to come back, I’d be really excited to make another trip as a tourist and observe the people in Delhi.”

Sivan also wants to attend classical performances whenever he’s here next. “Indian music is amazing and the level of Hindustani and Carnatic music is unbelievable and so inspiring. One of the Indian musicians whose work I admire a lot is Zakir Hussain. I want to see him play live.”

Born in Israel, Sivan studied classical compositions at the Tel Aviv University (Israel), and is presently based in New York. “My identity is complex. I left Israel in my early 20s. It’s interesting that when you are away from home you miss your connection with your place all the more,” said the singer. He feels there’s a larger connect between Israel and India than New York. “When in India, you can have a conversation with people on the streets, which is not exactly possible when in America. India is like a different universe altogether, and in a good way,” he added.

What are his thoughts about the Jazz scene in India’s Capital city? “There is some movement... It’s improving. There are certainly more options for people who want to play and I feel this will only go further,” said Sivan.

