It is tough to sustain popularity in this industry: Singer Harshdeep Kaur

Singer Harshdeep Kaur, whose track Khulke Dhulke from Befikre has been appreciated by the listeners, says that for a song to do well, it is very important for singers and music directors to have an understanding .

“Ultimately the song should turn out to be nice and that is the aim. Before meeting the singer, the music director should have had a meeting with the lyricist and multiple sittings with the producers and story writers. They should already know what the song is like, in their mind when they call a singer. We should definitely listen to the music director. It’s their baby and we as singers have to take it to another level,” says Kaur, who has worked with music directors such as AR Rahman, Vishal-Shekhar and Amit Trivedi.

The singer, who has sung tracks such as Kabira, Nachde Saare and Heer, feels it might be easy for singers to get publicity but the bigger task is to maintain it. “I think struggle is there is every career but there is a bit more in our line. There are some singers who are not that trained but they think if one track becomes a hit then their life will be set or if they are part of a reality show, then their path will be easy. It does not work that way. It is tough to sustain that popularity or level of success, which is more important,” she says.

