It’s time he had a vasectomy: Mick Jagger’s brother on singer’s eighth child at 73

Legendary English singer Mick Jagger should consider getting vasectomy done now, says his brother.

Chris’s comments come after the Rolling Stones legend welcomed his eighth child in December at the age of 73. He described Mick as a “great dad”, reports Mirror.

Asked if his brother had plans to add to his brood, he said: “No way. I don’t think so. I think he’s going to have to have the snip. But whatever you say about my brother, he’s very good with kids. He’s a really good father. All his kids love him.”

The Satisfaction singer has eight children with five women.

