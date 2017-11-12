Ivanka Trump likely to attend AR Rahman’s concert at Hyderabad global business summit

Award-winning composer AR Rahman will begin his multi-city tour titled AR Rahman Encore -- The Concert by setting the tone for the forthcoming Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) and the opening night of the concert may see President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House advisor Ivanka Trump in attendance.

A statement issued on behalf of the organisers claimed Ivanka is likely to attend the concert. Ivanka, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will attend the main session of GES on November 28 and will also attend a few sessions the next day.

The concert will be held on November 26 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

GES, to be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) here, will bring together 1,200 entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters for two-and-half days of training and mentoring sessions, networking and investment matchmaking. The two-day summit will start on November 28.

The summit will highlight the theme ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’, and will focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally. Ivanka will lead the US delegation to the summit.

Rahman’s concert, being held in association with MTV, will celebrate his 25 years in music. The event will take place in four Indian cities -- New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Mumbai -- during November and December.

Kunal Khambhati, Head-Live Events and IP, BookMyShow, said: “The production for the show is high-tech and will feature a unique and one-of-a-kind stage set up, complete with state of the art paraphernalia for a truly magical experience. The event will be among the biggest homegrown musical acts witnessed in recent times.”

To this, Sainath Malkapuram of Hyderabad Talkies, added: “We are expecting close to 30,000 fans for the concert and footfall will not just be from Hyderabad alone but also from neighbouring places like Chennai, Bengaluru, Mysore, Kochi and Coimbatore as well.”

The tour is brought in association with Hyderabad Talkies in Hyderabad, White River Entertainment in Ahmedabad, Viacom18 in Mumbai and Maham in New Delhi.

