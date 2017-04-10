 Janet Jackson splits from husband Al Mana just three months after baby’s birth | music | Hindustan Times
Janet Jackson splits from husband Al Mana just three months after baby’s birth

Singer Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana have reportedly parted ways. While the split was amicable and they will co-parent their son, trouble had been brewing for a while, say sources.

music Updated: Apr 10, 2017 10:58 IST
IANS
Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson gave birth to her child with Wissam Al Bana in January 2017. (REUTERS)

Singer Janet Jackson, who gave birth to her first child in January, has split from husband Wissam Al Mana, say sources.

While one source said the split is amicable and the couple will co-parent their son, others said trouble had been brewing for months, reports pagesix.com.

“She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts,” said the source who works closely with the couple.

Other demands that the singer gave in to include toning down her 2014 concert tour -- wearing clothing that covered her body, instead of the skin-revealing outfits.

Jackson also resented the reclusiveness of her husband, who rarely met with her friends or family, the source said.

Still, the couple hoped a baby would help.

Artist Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana (L) reportedly had too many differences. (REUTERS)

They welcomed their son, Eissa Al Mana, on January 3 after nearly five years of marriage.

After much deliberation over whether to have a lavish wedding, Jackson gave in to Al Mana’s demands for a simple and private ceremony, sources said.

Jackson even made London her home after Al Mana, a billionaire Qatari businessman, insisted the family live under strict Muslim custom, which included prohibiting the new mother from being seen in public while nursing the baby.

The source was not aware of any prenuptial agreement and declined to say whether Jackson would seek spousal or child support.

