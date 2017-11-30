Jason Derulo and Wiz Khalifa in India: Trip includes Goan food and Christmas with kids

It seems Jason Derulo and Wiz Khalifa plan to make the most of their maiden India visit. Alongside performing at the multi-genre music festival Time Out 72 in Goa, the American artists are also keen to explore the state. While Jason Derulo takes the stage on December 27, Wiz Khalifa performs the next day. Sources close to the fest organisers tell us that the duo has decided to extend their stay in Goa.

“It’s true that the artists will be spending additional days in India and the promoters are drawing up a local itinerary for them while they are in Goa. There are no plans to visit any other city right now,” says the source.

Security will be beefed up in Goa 30 days before their arrival, with hygiene checks at the venue, coastline and festival arena. Special security forces, who were there for the Justin Bieber concert in Mumbai, will be flown in from Dubai for Wiz and Derulo. A private sit-down dinner with Bollywood celebrities is also on the cards. Invites have been sent to the likes of Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, Vishal Shekhar, Monica Dogra, Sonu Nigam, and Arijit Singh, among others.

The source adds, “A part of the itinerary is a tour of historical sites in Goa, such as Fort Aguada, Basilica of Bom Jesus, Se Cathedral, and also a quick visit to the local flea market. Body massage and private yoga sessions by the beach are also on the cards. A special day has been reserved for a charity session with underprivileged children, who’ll be celebrating Christmas with the artists.”

The hotel where the artists will stay is curating a special vegetarian spread for the health-conscious Derulo that includes paneer makhani, hyderabadi biryani, chole bature, and idli dosa. Wiz, on the other hand, will be treated to Goan food prepared by Chef Rego.

The artists will fly into India on their private jets, with a touring entourage of about 60 people, including their personal chefs, stylists, and doctors. Their travel fleet will have six black sedans. Arrangements will be made for apple, bananas, grape, strawberry munchies, and strawberry banana smoothie for Wiz backstage. Interestingly, the singer is also planning to carry his skateboard as part of his luggage.

Follow @htshowbiz for more