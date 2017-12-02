Jason Derulo on Indian music: You guys have some of the best stuff in the world

What’s the best way to get an introduction to India than with a packed show in Goa at the peak of the Christmas-New Year season? That’s what Jason Derulo is getting, and he’s sure excited about it. The American singer-songwriter-dancer, known for hits such as If It Ain’t Love, Wiggle, Swalla, and Talk Dirty, is performing at the music fest Time Out 72 on December 27, and Indian food is at the top of his to-do list. In a telephone chat, Derulo tells us that he definitely will have naan and a thick curry.

For your first visit to India, what do you have in mind?

I am really interested about Indian cuisine and looking forward to gorging [myself] on the delicacies I will be offered. I don’t know much about India, so once I visit, I am looking forward to learning more about the culture, music, architecture... and, of course, the food. (Laughs)

What will be on your set list? Will you perform Swalla, Wiggle…

Of course! (laughs) Won’t it look wrong if I don’t play these songs? I will be like mad if I am there and I don’t perform my favourite numbers. So [my playlist] is going to have my hits. There is going to be a big party [at the music fest] that will witness performances by big musicians from around the world. And there will be a variety of audience members. So I will make sure I keep the party going.

Any particular place that you’re planning to visit or a dish you’d love to taste?

I definitely have to have naan bread with curry. I mean, a nice thick curry. And, suggestions about must-visit [destinations] and food are welcome.

What are your expectations from your Indian fans? How much do you interact with them via social media?

I am looking forward to having loads of fun. Well, it’s hard to say who is Indian and who is not. I don’t necessarily know who I am speaking to; I just enjoy the conversations.

You’ve been delivering one hit after another. And expectations go a notch higher every time. How do you deal with it?

I cannot worry about expectation and pressure, I just focus on my work and make music the way I wanna make [it]. I think people should always own up their stuff. For me, making a better song than what I made last, and having fun while doing it, works. I don’t want to stress myself unless it’s necessary. Making a song is usually an emotional roller-coaster for me. So I keep it simple and don’t worry about whether it will be a big hit or not.

And what about low points?

I deal with low points like everyone else would; I take it with a grain of salt. Sometimes it’s me turning to music. Also, I have a supportive family and that helps every time. Then I have my fans... I head to them and that instantly makes me happy. I consider my fans as my family.

Do you listen to Indian music? Any plans of collaborating with any artists?

I do look at the Indian music charts. You guys have [an] intricate music scale and some of the best stuff in the world, so I like listening to that. I might not have [an artist’s] name in mind but I do enjoy listening to them online whenever I get time. It’s so different, so close to the culture.

Regarding collaboration, I can’t really talk about them right now, as they are all surprises. But I do have to tell you that I am releasing an album titled 777 in February. I have a song coming up shortly.

What keeps you occupied when you are not creating music?

I love watching movies and TV series. It’s my favourite time pass when I am at home. I also love writing. Not just writing in general, but am also penning some screenplays for films at the moment. This has been my new pastime for two years.

