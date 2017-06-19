Jay Sean finds social media scary and silly, expresses concern with a new single

Singer-songwriter Jay Sean is a big fan of social media and thinks it’s a wonderful platform to interact with his fans. However, the singer is worried about how badly people are getting addicted to it. He addresses this concern in his recently released single, Do You Love Me. “I wanted to do something different. This was something that had been bothering me for a long time. Anywhere you go, from gyms to nightclubs, you see people clicking selfies, or glued to their smartphones. They are always on social media,” says Sean.

Worried about the upcoming generation and their addiction to the virtual world, 38-year-old says, “I haven’t seen a more vain generation than this. Asking people who don’t even care about me, to like or comment on what you are doing on daily basis, is ridiculous. I’m worried about this sort of defeatist attitude, and that’s why I decided to take up this issue through a music video.”

Lyrically, however, the song remains a romantic song, as the singer wasn’t keen to write a song on addiction. “I think that would have been taking it a bit too far. I didn’t want to sound preachy and just wanted to show that it’s a worrying trend. I am a bit scared about this technology. A time will come when we will stop thinking for ourselves and let it (technology) do all the thinking for us,” he says.

