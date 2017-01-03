Jennifer Lopez, Drake are not together; they’re just ‘having fun’

Though the rumour mill is working overtime ever since singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and R&B star Drake posted an intimate picture of them on their social media accounts, a source close to them says it’s nothing serious and the two are just having fun.

E! online reported that Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, had confirmed their relationship with the picture, but according to the source, “She’s having fun.”

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Not just that, the source also said there was a chance that Lopez may reunite with her ex, Casper Smart. “I think she and Casper will get back together. He’s a great guy and she’s knows it. They just need a break right now,” the source added.

Lopez and Drake had recently attended a fake winter wonderland-themed prom, in which they were crowned king and queen.

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:30am PST

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more