Jennifer Lopez, Drake are not together; they’re just ‘having fun’

music Updated: Jan 03, 2017 18:02 IST
PTI
PTI
Highlight Story

Looks like musicians Jennifer Lopez and Drake aren’t together after all. (Instagram)

Though the rumour mill is working overtime ever since singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and R&B star Drake posted an intimate picture of them on their social media accounts, a source close to them says it’s nothing serious and the two are just having fun.

E! online reported that Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, had confirmed their relationship with the picture, but according to the source, “She’s having fun.”

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Not just that, the source also said there was a chance that Lopez may reunite with her ex, Casper Smart. “I think she and Casper will get back together. He’s a great guy and she’s knows it. They just need a break right now,” the source added.

Lopez and Drake had recently attended a fake winter wonderland-themed prom, in which they were crowned king and queen.

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

<