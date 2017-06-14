Johnny Depp, Liam Gallagher to be part of Glastonbury festival line-up

The ‘pirate’ is heading to Glastonbury! According to the announcement made on Glastonbury festival’s official Twitter page, a few surprising additions have been made to this year’s line-up in the form of Liam Gallagher and Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

The announcement was made on the festival’s official Twitter page confirming that former Oasis star Gallagher would play a Saturday teatime slot on The Other Stage.

Liam Gallagher, Johnny Depp and NASA astronaut Mike Massimino added to #Glastonbury2017 bill + final poster!

-> https://t.co/SJUhOo6awK pic.twitter.com/fMkv0aiMYO — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) June 12, 2017

They posted the final poster for the festival with the names of all the performers written on it.

According to The Independent, Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp has been described as the festival’s ‘guest of honour’.

He’ll appear at the site’s new drive-in movie area Cineramageddon introducing his personal choice of films followed by a discussion with the area’s curator Julien Temple.

Liam Gallagher performs with his band Beady Eye during the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset in 2013. (REUTERS)

The films will then be screened throughout the night on Thursday, June 22.

For the unversed, the Glastonbury festival is a five-day fest of contemporary performing arts that takes place near Pilton, Somerset. In addition to contemporary music, the festival hosts dance, comedy, theatre, circus and other arts.

This year’s Glastonbury festival is being headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.

The festival will run from June 21 to June 25.

Follow @htshowbiz for more