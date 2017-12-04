Jonita Gandhi: Digital platforms are giving musicians a chance to get honest feedback

Singer Jonita Gandhi belongs to the generation of singers that has successfully made the transition from digital platforms, such as YouTube, to mainstream Bollywood playback music. Jonita, who made her debut in Bollywood with the title track of the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express (2013), feels that such online platforms are a great way for any budding artist to set foot in the world of music.

“The digital space is booming, and people are finally realising its importance. It is an effective medium for emerging talent, allowing musicians to connect directly with the audience. Also, it’s an honest platform where you get all kinds of feedback,” says the 28-year-old, who also lent her voice to chartbusters such as Chandralekha (A Gentleman; 2017), The Breakup Song (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; 2016), and Gilehriyaan (Dangal; 2016).

But what about the emergence of cringe pop singers like Dhinchak Pooja due to the digital boom? Jonita starts with a question, “Is that what you call it? Cringe pop? That’s funny! I didn’t know there’s a term for it!” The singer then continues, “If you do something and people like it, that’s fine. Personally, I’m not fond of it, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to judge people for doing such things. She (Dhinchak Pooja) has an audience; there are people who like her songs. But good music and talent will always be recognised. It all depends on what your goals in life are, and I always strive for excellence. If all you want is to get views, there are a lot of ways. But then, you may not get respect from your peers. To each his own.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more