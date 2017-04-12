 Justin Bieber’s India Purpose Tour: Is his mother Patricia coming too? | music | Hindustan Times
Justin Bieber’s India Purpose Tour: Is his mother Patricia coming too?

Singer Justin Bieber’s mother, Patricia Mallette, a Canadian author and film producer, might be accompanying her son on India Purpose Tour this May.

music Updated: Apr 12, 2017 09:03 IST
ANI
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber will perform at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on May 10, 2017. (AP)

It’s not just us who are excited about Justin Beiber’s India Purpose Tour but his mother as well. Looks like the singer will be accompanied by Patricia Mallette, a Canadian author and film producer.

Mallette, who gave birth to Bieber when she was 17 years old and raised him on her own, is credited with nurturing her son’s massive talent since he was a toddler.

The Sorry hitmaker is also reported to be accompanied by former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, who will attend Bieber’s India Purpose Tour as a celebrity guest.

Enjoying Clippers game w my favorite man for Mother's Day. Love you @justinbieber xoxo

A post shared by Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) on

The Purpose World Tour began in March 2016, and has since then grossed over $ 200 million worldwide. It will come to Mumbai on the May 10 and the concert will take place at the DY Patil Stadium.

