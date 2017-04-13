 Kailash Kher conferred India’s fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri | music | Hindustan Times
Kailash Kher conferred India’s fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri

Indian Folk, Sufi and Bollywood playback singer Kailash Kher has been conferred India’s fourth biggest civilian honour, the Padma Shri.

music Updated: Apr 13, 2017 15:30 IST
Kailash Kher

Indian Folk, Sufi and Bollywood playback singer Kailash Kher poses for photographs during production of his forthcoming Hindi song Vote Do at his studio in Mumbai.(AFP)

Singer Kailash Kher, who shot to fame with the 2003 hit number Allah ke bande, has been conferred India’s fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, on Thursday.

He received the recognition by President Pranab Mukherjee for his contribution to music in the country.

Indian Folk, Sufi and Bollywood playback singer Kailash Kher poses for photographs at his studio. (AFP)

Earlier, while speaking to ANI on this achievement, the 43-year-old, with a sense of pride, said that words will fall short, if he is asked about the award’s importance for him.

“Receiving such a prestigious award holds loads of importance in one’s life; words will fall short if I try to explain it. In my case, it is even more special; it is historic. It is such an incident, which will be mentioned in books, in future.”

The singer, who hails from Meerut, gave up education decades ago to pursue his dream to be a singer.

Known for adding Sufi touch to songs, Kailash has crooned tracks like Teri deewani, Ya rabba, Yun hi chala chal rahi and many more.

