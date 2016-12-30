Kanye West, Arijit Singh, Chris Martin: Artistes who made news in 2016

While Bollywood provides enough fodder for gossip, the music industry isn’t far behind. Many musicians made news this year for reasons good and bad. From Kanye West breaking down during a concert to Bob Dylan winning the Nobel Prize in Literature, several events made for lengthy discussions in the music industry this year. Here’s a detailed list.

The grudge

Salman Khan got ticked off by a comment made by Arijit Singh during an awards show hosted by the superstar, two years ago. (Viral Bhayani, Yogen Shah)

The much talked about tussle between Salman Khan (below left) and Arijit Singh (below) began in 2014. Reportedly, during an awards show hosted by Salman and Riteish Deshmukh, the former had to repeatedly call Arijit to the stage to collect an award, as the latter had dozed off backstage. When questioned about the same by the actor, Arijit said, “Aap logon ne toh sula diya (Your commentary made me doze off),” a comment that ticked Salman off. Arijit posted a public apology on social media this year upon learning that Salman had continued to hold a grudge against him even two years later. The singer was asked to record a song for Salman’s film Sultan, which was supposedly dropped because the actor said so at the last minute.

West side story

Kanye West had a manic meltdown at a concert during his Saint Pablo tour. (Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup)

It’s mostly Kim Kardashian West who makes headlines with her controversial stints, be it ‘breaking the internet’ with her bare derrière on the cover of a magazine or breaking off her first marriage with Kris Humphries after just 72 days. Her current husband, Kanye West (right), seems to have followed suit. The popular rapper was in the news for having a manic meltdown at a concert during his Saint Pablo tour. Kanye, after performing just three songs, went on a 17-minute-long rant against Donald Trump and Jay Z, among others. The reason for the artiste’s meltdown was supposedly exhaustion, and he was even admitted to the hospital later.

Too late now to say sorry?

Mohammed Rafi’s son Shahid Rafi was offended by a remark made by Anushka Sharma’s character in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Yogen Shah)

Karan Johar’s (left) Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was pulled up by the late singer Mohammad Rafi’s (inset) son, Shahid Rafi (right) for a dialogue used by Anushka Sharma’s character in the film. The actor, while speaking of Rafi, says in the film, “Mohammed Rafi gaate nahi, rote the (Mohammed Rafi used to cry, not sing). The line irked Shahid as well as senior Rafi’s fans. Shahid openly spoke about the derogatory remark and demanded an apology from Karan.

Viva La Coldplay

TColdplay’s concert in Mumbai was attended by nearly 80,000 fans including Bollywood celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

The biggest music event this year for lots of people was Coldplay’s (above) much awaited live performance in India. The popular British band performed in Mumbai at the MMRDA grounds on November 19 and nearly 80,000 people turned up to watch, including Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Ali Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Aside from the band’s lead singer, Chris Martin, enthralling fans with popular songs such as ‘Yellow’, ‘Hymn for the weekend’ and ‘Viva la vida’, performances by Demi Lovato, Jay Z and AR Rahman took centre stage. The highlight of the night was when Chris invited Rahman on stage and the two sang ‘Maa tujhe salaam’ and ‘Vande mataram’.

Flagged down

Besides the splendid gig, Coldplay was talked about for a negative reason as well. Lead singer Chris Martin (inset) was criticised for pulling off a supposedly anti-nationalist stint. During the gig, the singer sported the national flag by tucking it into his pants, which was termed “disrespectful” by Nationalist Congress Party’s spokesperson, Nawab Malik.

A high flying Chris Martin with the Indian flag 🇮🇳 during A Sky Full Of Stars #GlobalCitizenIndia #ColdplayMumbai [HughEvans] #Coldplay #AHeadFullofDreams #AHFOD #Mumbai #India #AHFODTour A photo posted by Atlas Project (@atlas_project) on Nov 19, 2016 at 11:49am PST

The dope show

Yo Yo Honey Singh opened up about his bipolar disorder this year, which became a much talked about topic. (IANS)

Two years — 2013 and 2014 were — Yo Yo Honey Singh’s (above) most successful ones. The popular singer and rapper entertained listeners with tracks such as ‘Lungi dance’, (Chennai Express; 2013), ‘Party all night’, (Boss; 2014) and ‘Chaar botal vodka’ (Ragini MMS 2; 2014). The first half of 2015, too, was a successful run for the artiste, with hits such as ‘Aao raja’ (Gabbar Is Back; 2015) and ‘Birthday bash’ (Dilliwaali Zaalim Girlfriend; 2015). However, soon after that, Yo Yo was missing from the scene for more than 18 months. Reports claimed that the singer was in rehab. Some reports said that Yo Yo was keeping away owing to his rumoured fallout with Shah Rukh Khan during a film’s promotional tour overseas. But this year, the ‘Dope shope’ singer cleared the air by giving a tell-all interview to a publication. He confessed that he was battling with bipolar disorder, and that being an alcoholic aggravated the condition.

His last Christmas

George Michael breathed his last on December 25, this year. (AFP)

The world continues to mourn the sudden death of iconic pop singer George Michael (left). The English artiste, who is best known for his hit track ‘Last christmas’, ironically breathed his last this Christmas owing to heart failure.

A nobel for the noble

Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature this year. (HT Photo)

Bob Dylan (above) became the first singer-songwriter to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. The artiste was rewarded for his contribution to the field of music through his creation of poetic expressions with his lyrics. Dylan is best known for tracks such as ‘Blowin’ in the wind’ and ‘Like a rolling stone’, among many others.