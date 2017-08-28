Kendrick Lamar’s win to Fifth Harmony’s blunder: Memorable moments from Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday gave its top prize to rapper Kendrick Lamar in a televised party that drew some of the music world’s top names.

With political tensions high in the United States and mega-storm Harvey bearing down on Texas, the glitzy annual gala was more somber than usual, with fewer of the show’s signature incidents designed for shock value.

Here are some of the memorable moments of the VMAs, which took place at The Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood:

- Fiery Kendrick -

Kendrick Lamar walks on stage to accept the award for video of the year for "HUMBLE." (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Kendrick Lamar literally dominated the awards, closing by winning the coveted Video of the Year and opening with a fiery performance inspired by martial arts.

Lamar put on a medley with his nominated song “HUMBLE.,” initially staying hidden between the laser rays before he was chased on stage by ninjas.

Kendrick Lamar performs a medley at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

One ninja stunned the crowd by appearing to set himself ablaze while still twirling around, before the back of the stage turned into a fence of fire.

- ‘Make Heather’s death count’ -

Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month, speaks on stage. (REUTERS)

Two weeks after 32-year-old anti-racism protester Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville, her mother Susan Bro came to the awards and vowed to “make Heather’s death count.”

Heyer was killed when a white supremacist supporter plowed his car into counter-demonstrators against a rally involving neo-Nazis in the Virginia city.

Bro, keeping control of her emotions as the crowd applauded, announced that she was setting up a foundation in her daughter’s name to offer scholarships for people pursuing careers in social justice.

-Fifth Harmony’s jump into a mess-

Move over, Taylor Swift, cuz Fifth Harmony had the best diss of the night. Hands down.

And theirs didn't cost $1 million.#VMAs pic.twitter.com/9JC6gQMVvV — Noah Kinsey (@thenoahkinsey) August 28, 2017

Fifth Harmony’s MTV Video Music Awards performance grabbed headlines after it threw some major shade at its former bandmate Camila Cabello. When the girl group took the stage to perform its latest hit “Angel” at the awards show, a shadowy fifth figure appeared and then jumped off the set and fell onto the ground, reported Us weekly.

- 1-800-273-8255 -

Khalid, from left, Logic, and Alessia Cara perform "1-800-273-8255" at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

In another social message, the rapper Logic brought the crowd to its feet with the song “1-800-273-8255” -- the number of the US suicide prevention hotline.

Accompanied by two rising stars, pop singer Alessia Cara and rapper Khalid, Logic was joined on stage by dozens of people who had attempted suicide and wore the hotline number on their shirts.

- Space frontiers for Katy Perry -

Show host Katy Perry. (REUTERS)

Pop superstar Katy Perry, serving as host of the VMAs, took the stage by floating from the sky in a spacesuit -- the emblem of the awards -- before incessant wardrobe changes.

While Perry has bared a new sultry side on her latest album, her jokes showed more innocent humor. She called up astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second person to walk the moon, and asked if he created “the moonwalk” -- the signature dance of Michael Jackson.

Perry also brought a baby doll -- teasing DJ Khaled, whose infant son appears in a video -- and ended the show back in the sky, this time to slam-dunk basketballs.

- P!NK embraces androgyny -

Pink performing at the event. (REUTERS)

Pop singer P!NK was presented the Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement and marked the occasion with a performance atop a car that looked like it would fly into the audience.

Accepting the prize from television host Ellen DeGeneres, P!NK recalled that her six-year-old daughter -- watching from the audience -- had complained of not conforming to girls’ ideas of beauty.

P!NK said she replied by giving her daughter a PowerPoint demonstration to teach her to welcome androgyny, pointing to the long list of successful gender-bending artists.

- Lorde makes most of illness -

2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Show – Inglewood, California, U.S., 27/08/2017 - Singer Lorde performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (REUTERS)

Lorde, the young New Zealand singer with a knack for the quirky, came down with the flu ahead of the VMAs but went ahead with a performance.

Instead of singing, Lorde took her cues from ballet as she pranced around the stage to her song “Homemade Dynamite “

Expressing herself with her body rather than voice, Lorde contorted her body before offering big smiles and throwing herself to the ground.

- Fruit before all -

One musician who draw attention on social media did so inadvertently. Jack Antonoff, the producer who also performs in bands fun. and Bleachers, was caught on camera intently eating a banana, undistracted by Katy Perry.

His partner Lena Dunham, the author and director best known for the HBO series Girls, tweeted: “My boyfriend just casually eating a banana at the VMAs is a good reminder of why we’ve been at it half a decade.”

Here’s the list of winner from CNN:

Best Pop Video

Shawn Mendes - “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran - “Shape of You”

Harry Styles - “Sign Of The Times”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - “Down” - WINNER

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - “Chained To The Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus - “Malibu”

Best Dance Video

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign - “Gone”

Calvin Harris - “My Way”

Kygo x Selena Gomez - “It Ain’t Me”

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ - “Cold Water”

Zedd and Alessia Cara - “Stay” - WINNER

Best Collaboration Video

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez - “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - “Closer”

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean - “Feels”

Zayn & Taylor Swift - “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” - WINNER

Best Hip Hop Video

Chance the Rapper - “Same Drugs”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne - “I’m The One”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - “Broccoli”

Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.” - WINNER

Big Sean - “Bounce Back”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - “Bad & Boujee”

Best New Artist

Julia Michaels

Khalid - WINNER

Kodak Black

Noah Cyrus

SZA

Young M.A

Song of Summer

Camila Cabello Feat. Quavo - “OMG”

Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, Feat. Justin Bieber - “Despacito (Remix)”

DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”

Fifth Harmony Feat. Gucci Mane - “Down” Ed Sheeran - “Shape of You”

Demi Lovato - “Sorry Not Sorry”

Shawn Mendes - “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”

Lil Uzi Vert - “XO Tour Llif3” - WINNER

Video of the Year

Alessia Cara - “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Bruno Mars - “24K Magic”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”

Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.” - WINNER

The Weeknd - “Reminder”

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Lorde

Ed Sheeran - WINNER

The Weeknd

Best Fight Against the System

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - “Black SpiderMan” - WINNER

The Hamilton Mixtape - “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” - WINNER

Big Sean - “Light” - WINNER

Alessia Cara - “Scars To Your Beautiful” - WINNER

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL” - WINNER

John Legend - “Surefire” - WINNER

