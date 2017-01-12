Labh Janjua’s death has left a void in the music industry: Abhishek-Akshay

It’s been an eventful journey for music-composing duo Abhishek-Akshay, who made their mark in the industry with the song Rum Whiskey in 2012. They are now preparing for a Shoojit Sircar film starring Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu. The duo has already worked on the musical score two years ago, which also includes a single with Labh Janjua of London Thumakda fame, who died in 2015.

The duo shares that they never knew the song, titled Dimpi De Naal Bhaage Bunty, would be one of the last songs by Labh.

The industry will miss a great singer, and we sort of regret the fact that we wont be able to work him in future.

“We always wanted to work with Labh. Even when we wrote Rum Whiskey, we wanted Labh to sing it, but then Shoojit and the rest liked Akshay’s voice, so we couldn’t collaborate with him then. For this film, we knew his voice will add that earthiness that the music needs,” says Abhishek Arora.

His partner, Akshay Verma who is also a singer says, “ In a way there’s a big void we feel after he is gone. He was one of the few singers whose voice never changed over the years and it still has the same feel to it. The industry will miss a great singer, and we regret the fact that we wont be able to work him in future.”

Singer Labh Janua has sung popular Bollywood songs such as London Tumakada (Queen), Talli Hua (Singh Is Bling) and Soni De Nakhre (Partner) among many others.

“ As a singer myself, I know what industry will miss and even though people associate him with Bollywood music, he is a big loss to the folk music genre as well,” he adds.