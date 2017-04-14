Last tickets for Justin Bieber’s India gig are now on sale. Any takers?

The second and last phase of ticket sale for Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber’s debut gig in India will go live on Friday.

The Baby hitmaker will perform here in May as part of his Purpose World Tour concert, and tickets to that, priced upwards of Rs 5,040, are exclusively available on BookMyShow, read a statement issued on Thursday.

The gala will take place on May 10 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Kumar Razdan, Head- Business Development (Events), BookMyShow, said: “We received an extraordinary response during the first phase of ticketing for Justin Bieber’s Purpose World Tour to India (on February 22, 2017).”

“Select categories such as Diamond, VVIP 1 and VVIP 2 were sold out on BookMyShow in a span of less than four hours.”

VVIP 3 is the premium category that includes entry into the Platinum zone and access to merchandise, but the price of this will only be available on Friday.

The Justin Bieber Purpose Tour, brought to the country by White Fox India, promises to be among the biggest musical acts in India in recent times.

Arjun Jain, Director, White Fox India, said: “We are elated with the phenomenal response we garnered from the phase one announcement and anticipate a greater surge in sales during the phase two announcement.”

