Listen: Harry Styles has released his first solo single and it sounds amazing

Singer Harry Styles’ has dropped his first solo single Sign of the Times.

This is the 23-year-old musician’s first outing after he left the British music group One Direction, reported Billboard.

Earlier, Styles had released a sneaky teaser on UK’s X Factor on March 25, while the title and cover art were revealed on March 31.

Singer Harry Styles will also be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

The number sounds like a spacey rock ballad, which resembles the sound of a music legend like David Bowie or a rock jam from the ‘90s like Spacehog’s In the Meantime.

Styles will be seen as the musical guest on the April 15 episode of Saturday Night Live.

