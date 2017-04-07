 Listen: Harry Styles has released his first solo single and it sounds amazing | music | Hindustan Times
Listen: Harry Styles has released his first solo single and it sounds amazing

Ex-One Directioner Harry Styles has released his first solo single, Sign of the Times. Give it a listen.

music Updated: Apr 07, 2017 16:31 IST
PTI
Harry Styles

Harry Styles is being compared to David Bowie with his new song.(YouTube)

Singer Harry Styles’ has dropped his first solo single Sign of the Times.

This is the 23-year-old musician’s first outing after he left the British music group One Direction, reported Billboard.

Earlier, Styles had released a sneaky teaser on UK’s X Factor on March 25, while the title and cover art were revealed on March 31.

Singer Harry Styles will also be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

The number sounds like a spacey rock ballad, which resembles the sound of a music legend like David Bowie or a rock jam from the ‘90s like Spacehog’s In the Meantime.

Styles will be seen as the musical guest on the April 15 episode of Saturday Night Live.

