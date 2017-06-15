London apartment fire: Adele visits building after deadly fire, shows support

Grammy Award winning singer Adele showed her support to everyone affected by the deadly fire at London’s Grenfell Tower.

After the fire on Wednesday killed at least 12 people and injured more than 70 people here, she decided to pay her respects by visiting the scene, reports eonline.com.

Adele is pictured near the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain on June 15, 2017, in this picture obtained from social media. (Twitter/Reuters)

According to social media users, the ‘Hello’ singer and her husband Simon Konecki were spotted near the incident site.

Fan sites also mention Adele asking if anyone needed help in between hugging fans and strangers.

