Man plays Spanish hit Despacito using - wait for it - two calculators!

Just when the world thought there cannot possibly be any more versions of the massively popular Spanish hit Despacito, we have been proved wrong.

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s collaborative song has been spun into some fresh, noteworthy remixes and covers over the past couple of months.

But this variant made by a Japanese man with Twitter handle @zk_oj and a YouTube channel ‘It’s a small world’ beats every other version. He turns one of the least likeliest items into a musical instrument: a calculator.

Using two Dragon Night AR7778 calculators, he generates monophonic sounds to the tune of Despacito.

A tweet sharing a video of this ‘calculator version’ has impressed thousands on social media and has over 27K likes.

While some thought it to ‘be better than the official version’, there were others who weren’t impressed, saying it sounds like an ‘ice cream truck from hell’.

Dance track ‘Despacito’ - which translates as ‘slowly’ - has reached number one in 45 different countries, including the UK, since its release in January and was the first Spanish-language song to do so since ‘Macarena’ in 1996, reported Independent.

With over three-and-half billion views, Despacito knocked Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth track ‘See You Again’ - the official song for Fast & Furious 7 - into second place, in an unprecedented ascent to the No 1 all-time spot on YouTube.