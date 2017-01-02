Mariah Carey’s New Year Eve show was sabotaged for ratings, alleges her team

Singer Mariah Carey’s team has alleged that her New Years Eve performance was sabotaged by the TV show’s producers for ratings.

Carey’s manager sent a letter on New Year’s Day to Dick Clark Productions, saying they set her up for failure by letting her take the stage before more than a million people in Times Square — and millions more watching at home — with malfunctioning sound gear, reports pagesix.com.

The blame

“You know her inner ears were not working and your entire production team did not set her up to win,” manager Stella Bulochnikov wrote to Mark Shimmel, whose company produced Carey’s TV show, which was broadcast live on ABC.

“And Mariah kept telling them (something was wrong) on stage in real time,” Bulochnikov typed in all caps in the letter.

“They kept on ignoring her. She took a hit honouring her commitment to you. I should have pulled her off the stage. This is sabotage.”

Bulochnikov ended the letter by demanding a “formal apology” and saying the singer may pursue legal action if no acknowledgment is made.

Bulochnikov later told The Post that she doesn’t believe Dick Clark producers deliberately caused the diva’s equipment to malfunction — causing her to be humiliated as she floundered on stage for several minutes unable to sing her own hit songs.

But Bulochnikov does think the company saw an opportunity once the performance started going south.

“Once things went wrong, they took the decision to keep rolling and make her look like a train wreck for the ratings,” said Bulochnikov. “They owe her a public apology.”

While Dick Clark Productions declined to respond, a source claimed the real sound issue was that “Mariah didn’t rehearse”.

What happened

The pop music diva endured an embarrassing technical meltdown during a New Year’s Eve show witnessed by thousands in New York’s Times Square and millions more across the United States.

The huge malfunction happened during her performance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” billed as “the last big performance of 2016 by Mariah Carey.”

Carey is one of the world’s biggest-selling recording artists, with a boatload of Grammys and other accolades to her credit.

But the sound system malfunctioned badly late Saturday from the opening notes of her performance of Auld Lang Syne, leaving Carey flummoxed and visibly defeated.

Read more

Wearing a flesh-tone, sheer sequined dress with plunging neckline and stiletto platform shoes, Carey paced along the front of the stage while her backup dancers performed acrobatic moves, in what was supposed to have been the evening’s headlining event minutes before the ball dropped to mark the start of the new year.

“Well, Happy New Year. We can’t hear,” the 46-year-old star told the crowd as her entourage of male backup dancers continued their performance.

“I’m going to let the audience sing, OK?” she says, as the high-spirited crowd went on without her.

At one point, an audio track of Carey singing could be heard, even though she clearly was not singing.

“That was — I’m leaving,” the singer said in the microphone as the first number ended.

She stayed — but things did not go better during her performance of Emotions, one of her biggest hits, and she halfheartedly mimed her way through the number.

Twitter went berserk

Unsurprisingly, Twitter gleefully erupted in Schadenfreude over Carey’s woes.

“Even Milli Vanilli is embarrassed by Mariah Carey’s debacle,” tweeted @JimmyTraina, referring to an earlier singing duo cruelly mocked for its failed lip synching efforts.

Even Milli Vanilli is embarrassed by Mariah Carey's debacle. pic.twitter.com/8179cHu7jA — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 1, 2017

“Mariah Carey just summed up 2016 in a nutshell,” wrote another tweeter, @MatthewLush.

Mariah Carey just summed up 2016 in a nutshell. — Matthew Lush (@MatthewLush) January 1, 2017

Just so you know, this is what @MariahCarey would've sounded like if they didn't fuck up. pic.twitter.com/MwiAydeodG — Matthew Lush (@MatthewLush) January 1, 2017

Mariah’s reaction

Hours after Saturday’s disastrous outing, Carey posted a rueful, but somewhat hopeful, tweet.

“Shit happens,” she wrote on Twitter Sunday, with a frownie face emoticon.

“Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

The woeful performance comes at an unfortunate time. Carey’s career recently had been on the ascent.

In addition to the high-profile New Year’s Eve gig, she has been appearing in a new reality TV show Mariah’s World, billed by the E! television network as a show that goes “beyond the flashbulbs and fame and into the private life of one of the most celebrated pop divas of all time.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more