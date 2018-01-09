Meet Bros on composing Baby Doll: We were thinking about Sunny Leone and how she’s cute like a doll

Singer-songwriter duo Meet Bros try not to think about whether a song will be successful when they are composing it in their studio. The duo, Manmeet and Harmeet Singh, who have recently released a single, Yaari Ve, never thought that the song will be an instant hit, crossing over six million views since its release on December 19.

“The simplest analogy to not expecting anything from a song when you are composing it — when there’s a baby born in the house, no one knows how successful she/he will be when they grow up. That does not mean that the parents will love their baby any less, or will leave any stone unturned in their upbringing,” says Harmeet.

“The same is with a song. We know that a song’s success or failure is not under our control. There are many factors that control that, and at the end of the day everything is in God’s hands. From our side, we just make the song from our instinct. So we make something that we love and that’s it for us. After that if it becomes a hit or not....we don’t lose any sleep over it,” adds Manmeet.

They two have composed hits such as Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy, 2015), and Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2, 2014) , and they don’t let the fame or pressure get to them. “We don’t think about anything when we are composing a song, we are not even worried about disappointing fans with our new single. We make it in the moment. We believe in Carpe Diem ( Latin for urging someone to make the most of the present time and give little thought to the future), and we do it in the moment.”

“For instance, when we were told to compose the song for Ragini MMS 2, we were told that the song will be picturised on Sunny Leone. So we didn’t think about what fans will think about the song. We were thinking about Sunny, and how can we compose the song that fits perfect. She is very cute, like a doll and that’s how we came up with Baby Doll. Same thing happened with our single. We were sitting with our producer and we just came with the tune, and all of it happened impromptly,” the duo says.

