Mel B’s husband denies allegations of physical abuse, forced threesomes

Mel Bs estranged husband and film producer Stephen Belafonte’s representatives have said the former Spice Girls star’s domestic abuse allegations against him are “outrageous” and “unfounded”.

“It’s a shame that Ms Brown elected not to proceed in a respectful and amicable fashion in this very private matter. In due course, Mr Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms Brown, which he vehemently denies,” Belafonte’s lawyers told tmz.com.

“When the court determines the truth, it will become clear that this entire charade was nothing more than a smear campaign intended to cover up Ms Brown’s own conduct during the marriage in light of her current involvement with a family television show, and in an effort to unfairly gain leverage both financially and with respect to custody of the children,” the statement further read.

Belafonte said the real survivors of domestic violence will get angry when Mel B’s “false depiction” of their marriage will be revealed.

Earlier this week, Mel B obtained a restraining order against Belafonte for allegedly abusing her physically and mentally.

