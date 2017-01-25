 Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris was raped at 14, says her father was murdered | music | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 25, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris was raped at 14, says her father was murdered

music Updated: Jan 25, 2017 12:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

The 18-year-old revealed that she battled depression and drug addiction after she was sexually assaulted by a “complete stranger” at age 14.(AFP)

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris is opening up like never before. In an intimate interview to Rolling Stone magazine, her first ever, the 18-year-old revealed that she battled depression and drug addiction after she was sexually assaulted by a “complete stranger” at age 14.

Read more

The late pop icon’s only daughter also talked about her issues with depression and drug addiction. Paris revealed that she attempted suicide “multiple times” in the years after her father’s death.

“It was just once that it became public,” Paris reveals to the magazine, also sharing that she had been ‘cutting herself’ at the time and hiding it from her family.

“It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.”

Talking about MJ’s 2009 death, she blamed Dr Conrad Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, for getting her father hooked on anesthetic. “All arrows point” to Jackson having been murdered somehow, she said.

The interview quoted Paris as being adamant of being her father’s biological daughter and saying she considers herself black. “He is my father. He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will, not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary,” she said.

tags

more from music

How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
Promotional feature

Recommended for you