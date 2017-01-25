Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris was raped at 14, says her father was murdered

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris is opening up like never before. In an intimate interview to Rolling Stone magazine, her first ever, the 18-year-old revealed that she battled depression and drug addiction after she was sexually assaulted by a “complete stranger” at age 14.

The late pop icon’s only daughter also talked about her issues with depression and drug addiction. Paris revealed that she attempted suicide “multiple times” in the years after her father’s death.

“It was just once that it became public,” Paris reveals to the magazine, also sharing that she had been ‘cutting herself’ at the time and hiding it from her family.

@rollingstone issue hits the stands tomorrow check ittt 💙 many thanks to david, one of kindest human beings and most talented photographer i've had the honor of working with A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

“It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.”

Talking about MJ’s 2009 death, she blamed Dr Conrad Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, for getting her father hooked on anesthetic. “All arrows point” to Jackson having been murdered somehow, she said.

A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Nov 17, 2016 at 6:36pm PST

The interview quoted Paris as being adamant of being her father’s biological daughter and saying she considers herself black. “He is my father. He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will, not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary,” she said.