Miley Cyrus is the latest victim of celebrity nude images hack

Singer Miley Cyrus has become the latest victim of celebrity hacking scandal. Nude images of the provocative star were leaked onto the same website which hosted images of scores of other celebs.

Cyrus, 24, is the latest celebrity whose private images were leaked online earlier this year following Demi Lovato, Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson.

According to Yahoo News, the images show her in various states of undress. In some of the pictures, she is in a sauna and in others, she is posing in a mirror.

On August 31, 2014, a collection of almost 500 private pictures of various celebrities, mostly women, and with many containing nudity, were posted on the imageboard 4chan, and later disseminated by other users on websites and social networks such as Imgur and Reddit. The images were believed to have been obtained via a breach of Apple’s cloud services suite iCloud, but it later turned out that the hackers could have taken advantage of a security issue in the iCloud API which allowed them to make unlimited attempts at guessing victims’ passwords.

Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton and Kaley Cuoco were among the first celebrities to be targetted.

