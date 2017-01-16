 Miley Cyrus threw a weed-themed birthday bash for fiance Liam Hemsworth | music | Hindustan Times
Miley Cyrus threw a weed-themed birthday bash for fiance Liam Hemsworth

music Updated: Jan 16, 2017 09:59 IST
ANI
ANI
Washington DC
Highlight Story

In this file photo, actor Liam Hemsworth and singer and actress Miley Cyrus arrive on the red carpet at the US premiere of the feature film Paranoia at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP)

Miley Cyrus recently celebrated her fiance Liam Hemsworth’s, and younger sister Noah Cyrus’ birthdays with a weed-themed party in Malibu.

💧💧💧💧💧💧💧💧 #bestpartyever

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

The 24-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle to share multiple snaps from the definitely “merry” party.

#NWL #NoahWayneLiam 💧🦄👑 #bestpartyever

A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

In a particular photo, the Wrecking Ball singer is seen wearing countless $100 bills around her neck while standing in the front of a weed bar, complete with goodie bags courtesy of Merry Jane, a cannabis company launched in 2015 by Snoop Dogg.

A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

“@merryjane hooked it up! Wowzyyyyyyyy! Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator,” she captioned the post.

@merryjane hooked it up! Wowzyyyyyyyy! Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Cyrus was dressed in a black sweater, black bandanna and gold chains.

#BESTPARTYEVER @stephsstone @katyweaver

A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Reportedly, the younger Cyrus, who turned 17, was pictured on Snapchat getting a tattoo on her hand.

The end.

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

💚❤️💛💙💜 @waynecoyne5 @katyweaver

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

<