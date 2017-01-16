Miley Cyrus threw a weed-themed birthday bash for fiance Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus recently celebrated her fiance Liam Hemsworth’s, and younger sister Noah Cyrus’ birthdays with a weed-themed party in Malibu.

The 24-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle to share multiple snaps from the definitely “merry” party.

In a particular photo, the Wrecking Ball singer is seen wearing countless $100 bills around her neck while standing in the front of a weed bar, complete with goodie bags courtesy of Merry Jane, a cannabis company launched in 2015 by Snoop Dogg.

“@merryjane hooked it up! Wowzyyyyyyyy! Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator,” she captioned the post.

Cyrus was dressed in a black sweater, black bandanna and gold chains.

Reportedly, the younger Cyrus, who turned 17, was pictured on Snapchat getting a tattoo on her hand.

