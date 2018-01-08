Monica Dogra: Collaborations help me grow and evolve as an artist

Apart from writing her songs, singer-songwriter Monica Dogra loves the idea of collaborating with other musicians. The 35-year-old musician, who has “written over six studio albums”, feels that collaborations help her grow as an artist.

“I feel collaborations help musicians come together and unite people on a common ground. And through a collaboration there is a completely different energy, one you would have not seen with that particular musician before. I love exploring that idea,” she says.

“They (collaborations) also help me grow and evolve as an artist. The more I do that, my barriers of judgement get reduced and I think that it is important for me as an artist to grow without any judgments,” adds the Baltimore born singer.

Monica recently collaborated with Delhi-based musician Abhishek Bhatia, aka Curtain Blue for the single – Spell, which released last month and its video has crossed over six lakh hits ever since. Monica and Abhishek had been “bouncing ideas off each other” before they finished the track.

“ I think I saw him at the Magnetic Fields music festival and I thought he was an exciting musician. Then I heard that he had collaborated with Robot Koch ( American electronica musician), whom I love as well. Gradually as our circle of mutual friends began increasing, we discussed a possibility of a collaboration, and then we just kept bouncing ideas off each other. Finally, I sent him a melody, which he also liked, and before you would know it, we were done with the single. After working with him, my admiration for him as a musician and as an artist has only gone up,” she explains.

