Mumbai sings, thinks out loud with Ed Sheeran

With fewer celebrities but hordes of fans, UK singer Ed Sheeran’s concert in Mumbai on Sunday, a part of his Asia tour, proved to be a hit.

The opening act of the night was by Lauv, an American pop artiste. Sheeran, wearing an ocean blue kurta with ‘Divide’ written in Hindi at the back, opened the concert with ‘Castle on the hill’.

The singer performs at BKC. (SATYABRATA TRIPATHY/HT)

After singing about 10 songs, including the popular ‘A team’ and ‘Galway Girl’, he changed into Indian cricket team’s jersey and sang ‘Perfect’, ‘Thinking out loud’ and ‘Shape of you’. He ended his set with ‘I don’t need you, you need me’. Most of the songs were from his latest album Divide.

The fans at the event. (SATYABRATA TRIPATHY/HT)

“I am so pleased to be back in Mumbai. I love the food, people and the culture,” said Ed to a cheering crowd.

He enthralled the audiences with his guitar playing skills too. Sheeran kept the mood light throughout his one-and-a-half hour act, by encouraging the audience to sing along as he indulged in some fun banter.

The cheering fans. (SATYABRATA TRIPATHY/HT)

The concert was well-organised, with strict security and police patrolling. Barring the minor glitch of not many screens, the crowd left with a smile on their face.

The diamond zone, which was the most expensive zone, was almost empty, but the gold and silver zone was considerably crowded.