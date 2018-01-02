Neeti Mohan: Delhi girls have to be strong because of the pressure they feel in the city

For Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan, an alumna of Delhi University’s Miranda House, growing up in the Capital not only helped nurture her artistic potential, but also made her fearless and strong. “I used to travel in the University Special [DTC] buses when studying in Miranda House. I feel any girl from Delhi has to be strong and dhaakad because of the pressure they feel here,” says Neeti.

The 38-year-old was recently in the Capital for a concert, and credited the city, and DU for shaping her life. “A city like Delhi prepares you. I travel around the world with unknown people, but never feel scared. It’s because I am from Delhi. My mother also played a crucial role in the same. She taught me never to turn my back, and to hit hard if somebody tried to touch me inappropriately,” she recalls.

Known for chartbusters like Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), and Mohabbat Buri Bimari from Bombay Velvet (2015), the singer never thought she would make it big in the film industry. “Though I used to do a lot of stage shows in my childhood and college, but never thought that it would turn into a career. I had no connection with Bollywood. It was a far-fetched dream for me, and I thought I will go into the advertising industry because writing and creativity was my thing,” she adds.

Recalling her college days, Neeti shares she was a part of various societies, and actively participated in music, stage and street theatre shows. “I was president of the choreography society. We used to stay in the campus after classes, and practise for inter-college competitions,” she says, adding, “North Campus is very close to my heart. The environment [there] is very competitive, and that’s why it’s full of talented people — academically and otherwise. The time spent there forms the best years of my life.”

