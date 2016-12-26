Never gonna dance again: Celebs react to George Michael’s death

British pop superstar, George Michael, who reached early fame with Wham! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits, died at the age of 53 on Christmas day.

He was best known for his songs Careless Whisper and Last Christmas and inspired many singers who came after him.

Michael died at his home in Goring, England. His publicist, Cindi Berger, said he had not been ill. His family issued a statement through Thames Valley Police saying that he “passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

Watch | British pop superstar George Michael passes away

Here are a few reactions from popular singers and celebrities on his death:

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

What a strange sad end to our CHRISTMAS DAY. RIP George Michael on Graham Norton 2003 (Part 3/3) https://t.co/Tjy4nuGGa6 via @YouTube — graham norton (@grahnort) December 26, 2016

I never told him (mainly because I thought I'd freak him out) but #georgemichael has always been… https://t.co/mvdj6IEaVD — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 26, 2016

Heartbreaking . 2016 , can't you just end already?

"We could have lived this dance forever. Please stay."

RIP #GeorgeMichael — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 26, 2016

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

Farewell My Friend! 🙏🏻 Another Great Artist leaves us. 💔Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW? pic.twitter.com/aEGIUNSJbt — Madonna (@Madonna) December 26, 2016

George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 26, 2016

So sad to hear of George Michael passing. Beautiful inside and out. Thank you for the music ❤️ — Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) December 26, 2016

Miss you already! Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community! Love you always! @happyhippiefdn pic.twitter.com/nBCxjEstDo — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 26, 2016

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

2016 has taken yet another great! #RipGeorgeMicheal what an icon 🌹 pic.twitter.com/b3tDnl5D6w — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) December 26, 2016

Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016

The bravery of George Michael. Please let 2017 bring the individuals, freaks, mavericks and those with love in their hearts for all. X pic.twitter.com/tsAqlBjFeu — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 26, 2016

This Christmas is beautiful yet sad as I remember @GeorgeMichael and his amazing talent and the beauty he created with songs. — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) December 26, 2016

Merry Christmas everybody everywhere! George Michael all night. RIP. — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) December 26, 2016

RIP #georgemichael you were so great and Last Christmas has always been my favorite Christmas song. I ❤️️ U 😪 — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) December 26, 2016

