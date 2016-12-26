 Never gonna dance again: Celebs react to George Michael’s death | music | Hindustan Times
Never gonna dance again: Celebs react to George Michael’s death

music Updated: Dec 26, 2016 12:18 IST
Hindustan Times
George Michael was best known for his songs Careless Whisper and Last Christmas and inspired many singers who came after them. (AP)

British pop superstar, George Michael, who reached early fame with Wham! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits, died at the age of 53 on Christmas day.

He was best known for his songs Careless Whisper and Last Christmas and inspired many singers who came after him.

Michael died at his home in Goring, England. His publicist, Cindi Berger, said he had not been ill. His family issued a statement through Thames Valley Police saying that he “passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

Watch | British pop superstar George Michael passes away

Here are a few reactions from popular singers and celebrities on his death:

