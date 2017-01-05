No harm in remixing songs if original composers are credited: Shubha Mudgal

Today, a song’s popularity is measured by the number of ‘likes’ a music video receives on YouTube. Several independent artistes use social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to promote their music. While talking about the boons and banes of this practice, Shubha Mudgal says, “I think as independent methods for sharing media, these are useful tools that musicians and artistes can use to create communities of followers and [bring together] like-minded people. But no longer can these be called truly independent apps or platforms, because you can now pay to ensure that your post/video has millions of views or to get yourself featured on a banner.”

Shubha Mudgal says that she believes in the “power of music” and knows that there are people waiting to listen to varied genres of music. (Praveen Bajpai/HT Photo)

The ‘Ab ke sawan’ singer isn’t sure if independent musicians have as big a chance of gaining popularity as their Bollywood counterparts. “I’m no soothsayer. So, I can’t predict success for anyone,” she says. “But I believe in the power of music, and I believe that there are listeners out there who are waiting to listen to all kinds of music.”

Mudgal admits that she listens to other artistes to indulge in music, and not to “judge” their skills. “When a musician is strong with techniques and craft, and also manages to bring a lump in my throat, that’s when I know this is someone special,” she says.

Ask her if she is open to joining a judging panel at any singing reality show, and she responds, “I judged one of the very first reality shows in India called Pop Stars. Thereafter, I have judged a few shows but I am not ‘a reality show person’.”

Speaking of the trend of original songs being remixed today, Mudgal says that the original composer of the track needs to be “acknowledged and respected”.“If that can be done, I see no harm in remixing,” she adds.